In this season's Las Vegas Bowl, the Northwestern Wildcats are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), versus the Utah Utes. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-6.5) 41.5 -275 +230
FanDuel Utah (-6.5) 41.5 -260 +210

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Utes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Northwestern has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

