Utah vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Las Vegas Bowl
In this season's Las Vegas Bowl, the Northwestern Wildcats are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), versus the Utah Utes. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-6.5)
|41.5
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Utah (-6.5)
|41.5
|-260
|+210
Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Northwestern has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
