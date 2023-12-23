In this season's Las Vegas Bowl, the Northwestern Wildcats are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), versus the Utah Utes. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 17 Odds

Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Utah has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Utes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Northwestern has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.