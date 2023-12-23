Utah State vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
The bookmakers think the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Utah State Aggies and Georgia State Panthers will be a tight one, with the Aggies favored by 1 point. The action kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.
Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-1)
|62.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-1.5)
|61.5
|-113
|-106
Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Utah State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Georgia State has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Panthers are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
