The bookmakers think the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between the Utah State Aggies and Georgia State Panthers will be a tight one, with the Aggies favored by 1 point. The action kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-1) 62.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 61.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Utah State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Georgia State has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Panthers are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.