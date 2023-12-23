South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | 68 Ventures Bowl
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are heavy underdogs (+16) in this year's 68 Ventures Bowl, where they will oppose the South Alabama Jaguars. The matchup will kick off from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 47 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-16)
|47
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-16.5)
|46.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 17 Odds
- Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois
- Georgia State vs Utah State
- South Florida vs Syracuse
- Utah vs Northwestern
- Georgia Tech vs UCF
- James Madison vs Air Force
- UTSA vs Marshall
- Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 16 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Eastern Michigan has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point underdogs.
South Alabama & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Eastern Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.