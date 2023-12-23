In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are double-digit underdogs (+10) against the San Jose State Spartans. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM San Jose State (-10) 53.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 53.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • San Jose State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Spartans have covered the spread once when favored by 10 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

