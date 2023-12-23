In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are double-digit underdogs (+10) against the San Jose State Spartans. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-10) 53.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-9.5) 53.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

San Jose State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Spartans have covered the spread once when favored by 10 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

