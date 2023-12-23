Will Sam Malinski Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 23?
Can we count on Sam Malinski lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Malinski stats and insights
- Malinski has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Malinski's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Malinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|10:22
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-1
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
