Nikola Jokic and Terry Rozier are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (20-10) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) meet at Spectrum Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, ALT

BSSE, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their most recent game against the Nets, 122-117, on Friday. Jamal Murray starred with 32 points, and also had five rebounds and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 32 5 9 0 2 4 Nikola Jokic 31 11 7 3 2 2 Aaron Gordon 18 5 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is averaging 26.7 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.3 points, 7.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.5 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson puts up 13.2 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.

Watch Jokic, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23.0 11.6 8.6 1.4 0.9 1.1 Jamal Murray 17.8 3.1 3.7 0.7 0.9 2.2 Aaron Gordon 14.0 6.5 3.1 0.7 0.2 0.4 Michael Porter Jr. 13.5 7.0 1.2 0.3 0.6 2.2 Reggie Jackson 13.1 1.6 4.7 0.4 0.0 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.