Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Jokic has recorded 26.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 13.5-point total for Aaron Gordon on Saturday equals his scoring average.

He has collected 6.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 23.5-point prop total for Rozier on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.2.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Rozier has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 14.5 points prop total set for Gordon Hayward on Saturday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (15).

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

