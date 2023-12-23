The Denver Nuggets (20-10) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Friday 122-117 over the Nets. Jamal Murray recorded 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), Cody Martin: Questionable (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 226.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.