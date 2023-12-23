On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) play the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game for the Nuggets.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this year.

Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward posts 15.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5 boards per game.

Terry Rozier posts 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

P.J. Washington puts up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller posts 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Nuggets 113 Points Avg. 114.2 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 47.7% Field Goal % 48.9% 37.5% Three Point % 37%

