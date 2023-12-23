Nuggets vs. Hornets December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) play the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this year.
- Christian Braun is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward posts 15.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5 boards per game.
- Terry Rozier posts 23.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 boards per game.
- P.J. Washington puts up 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller posts 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Miles Bridges averages 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Nuggets
|113
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|120.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|37%
