Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Rantanen against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:38 per game on the ice, is +6.

Rantanen has a goal in 14 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Rantanen has a point in 23 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 33 Games 5 42 Points 7 17 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

