Should you bet on Joel Kiviranta to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • Kiviranta has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

