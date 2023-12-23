The Colorado Avalanche, including Devon Toews, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you're considering a bet on Toews against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Devon Toews vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Toews has averaged 24:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In four of 33 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has registered a point in a game 15 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Toews hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Toews Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 33 Games 5 17 Points 2 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

