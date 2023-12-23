2024 NCAA Bracketology: Denver March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Denver be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Denver's full tournament resume.
How Denver ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|175
Denver's best wins
When Denver took down the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, who are ranked No. 148 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 71-61, it was its signature win of the season so far. With 23 points, Touko Tainamo was the leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce. Second on the team was Tommy Bruner, with 19 points.
Next best wins
- 91-85 over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 15
- 67-65 on the road over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on November 29
- 97-76 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on November 9
Denver's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- The Pioneers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Denver has been handed the 171st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Pioneers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Denver has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Denver's next game
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. Denver Pioneers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
