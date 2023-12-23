Will Denver be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Denver's full tournament resume.

How Denver ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 175

Denver's best wins

When Denver took down the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, who are ranked No. 148 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 71-61, it was its signature win of the season so far. With 23 points, Touko Tainamo was the leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce. Second on the team was Tommy Bruner, with 19 points.

Next best wins

91-85 over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 15

67-65 on the road over Idaho (No. 274/RPI) on November 29

97-76 at home over Cal Poly (No. 317/RPI) on November 9

Denver's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Pioneers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Denver has been handed the 171st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Pioneers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Denver has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Denver's next game

Matchup: Omaha Mavericks vs. Denver Pioneers

Omaha Mavericks vs. Denver Pioneers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Summit League Network

