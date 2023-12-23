What are Colorado State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Colorado State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 37 NR 76

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State's best wins

On December 9 versus the Montana Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI, Colorado State registered its signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory on the road. In the win over Montana, McKenna Hofschild compiled a team-leading 36 points. Hannah Ronsiek contributed 18 points.

Next best wins

69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 6

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 131/RPI) on December 16

93-61 at home over High Point (No. 158/RPI) on December 5

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 242/RPI) on November 15

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Rams are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Colorado State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Colorado State has been given the 234th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Rams have 18 games left this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Colorado St's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Colorado State Rams

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.