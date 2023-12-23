Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons square off in the Armed Forces Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Colorado.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-2)
