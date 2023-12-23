2024 NCAA Bracketology: Colorado March Madness Odds | December 25
For bracketology insights on Colorado and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
Want to bet on Colorado's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6600
- Preseason national championship odds: +9000
How Colorado ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|25
|29
|84
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado's best wins
Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Colorado picked up its best win of the season on December 10, a 90-63 victory. Tristan da Silva was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Miami (FL), recording 22 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Next best wins
- 98-71 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 21
- 90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 15
- 64-59 over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on November 20
- 75-57 at home over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on November 6
- 85-68 at home over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 26
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Colorado is facing the 173rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Buffaloes' 18 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.
- Of Colorado's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Colorado's next game
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.