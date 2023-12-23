The Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) are lopsided favorites when they host the Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) on Saturday, December 23. The Avalanche are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+180) in the game, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In 18 of 33 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have gone 19-11 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Coyotes have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 35.0%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Arizona has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.3 3.5 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.5 3.3 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3 2.2 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

