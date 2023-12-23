The Colorado Avalanche will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, December 23, with the Coyotes having won four straight games.

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ will air this Avalanche versus Coyotes matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Avalanche's 120 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 33 18 35 53 39 16 49.2% Mikko Rantanen 33 17 25 42 16 19 52.6% Cale Makar 28 8 31 39 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 31 15 17 32 15 10 50% Devon Toews 33 4 13 17 21 21 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 2.8 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Coyotes' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players