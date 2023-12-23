How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, December 23, with the Coyotes having won four straight games.
ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ will air this Avalanche versus Coyotes matchup.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/OT) ARI
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 102 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Avalanche's 120 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|33
|18
|35
|53
|39
|16
|49.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|33
|17
|25
|42
|16
|19
|52.6%
|Cale Makar
|28
|8
|31
|39
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|31
|15
|17
|32
|15
|10
|50%
|Devon Toews
|33
|4
|13
|17
|21
|21
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 2.8 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Coyotes' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|32
|12
|18
|30
|16
|19
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|32
|6
|18
|24
|26
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|32
|10
|12
|22
|26
|29
|45.9%
|Nick Bjugstad
|32
|6
|14
|20
|10
|11
|51%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|32
|3
|17
|20
|9
|13
|50.5%
