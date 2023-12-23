Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
The Northern Illinois Huskies are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1), in this year's Camellia Bowl, where they will oppose the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The matchup will kick off from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-1.5)
|52.5
|-118
|-102
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.
- The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
