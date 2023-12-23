The Northern Illinois Huskies are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1), in this year's Camellia Bowl, where they will oppose the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The matchup will kick off from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-1) 53.5 -115 -105 FanDuel Arkansas State (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas State has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Red Wolves have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Northern Illinois has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover seven times.

The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Northern Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

