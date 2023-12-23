The Armed Forces Bowl features a showdown between the James Madison Dukes (who are only 2.5-point favorites) and the Air Force Falcons on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is set at 41.

Air Force vs. James Madison game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Air Force vs. James Madison statistical matchup

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (82nd) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (5th) 142.1 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (104th)

James Madison leaders

Zachary Larrier has thrown for 744 yards (62.0 per game), completing 59.7% of his throws, with six touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Larrier has scored five touchdowns and accumulated 579 yards.

Emmanuel Michel has run for 747 yards (62.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

On the ground, John Lee Eldridge III has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 518 yards (43.2 per game).

Also, Eldridge has six catches for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force leaders

Jordan McCloud has led the way for the Dukes' offense this year, tallying 3,413 passing yards with 32 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's generated through the air, McCloud has also contributed 311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Elijah Sarratt has been a key cog for the Dukes, producing 1,076 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 74 catches.

Reggie Brown has been an important piece of the Dukes' passing attack in 2023, tallying 51 catches for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

