The Armed Forces Bowl features a showdown between the James Madison Dukes (who are only 2.5-point favorites) and the Air Force Falcons on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. This matchup has an over/under of 41 points.

James Madison has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 35.2 points per game) and scoring defense (18th-best with 18.5 points allowed per game) this year. Air Force has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 277.3 total yards per game (sixth-best). On offense, it ranks 81st by racking up 364.1 total yards per game.

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ABC

James Madison vs Air Force Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -2.5 -105 -115 41 -110 -110 -145 +120

Air Force Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Falcons are accumulating 352 yards per game (-69-worst in college football) and allowing 390.3 (82nd), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Falcons are putting up 19.7 points per game in their past three games (-64-worst in college football), and giving up 28.3 per game (-20-worst).

Air Force is -121-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (101.7), and -63-worst in passing yards allowed (251.7).

The Falcons are 20th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (250.3), and 25th-worst in rushing yards allowed (138.7).

The Falcons have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In Air Force's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of Air Force's 10 games with a set total.

Air Force lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Air Force has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has rushed for 747 yards on 169 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jared Roznos' 332 receiving yards (27.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has put together a 179-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on 13 targets.

Brandon Engel's 21 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 178 yards.

PJ Ramsey paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 27 tackles.

Alec Mock, Air Force's top tackler, has 66 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 55 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

