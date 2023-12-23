Air Force vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Armed Forces Bowl
In this year's Armed Forces Bowl, the James Madison Dukes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Air Force Falcons. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 41 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup.
Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Air Force vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41.5
|-140
|+116
Air Force vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- James Madison has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dukes have an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
