In this year's Armed Forces Bowl, the James Madison Dukes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Air Force Falcons. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 41 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup.

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Air Force vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Air Force vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Air Force has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dukes have an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

