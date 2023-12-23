The No. 24 James Madison Dukes should win their game versus the Air Force Falcons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Air Force vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-1.5) Over (40.5) James Madison 30, Air Force 20

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Air Force has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 1.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in six of the Falcons' 10 games with a set total.

The average total in Air Force games this year is 2.2 more points than the point total of 40.5 in this outing.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes have covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

James Madison has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Dukes have seen seven of its 12 games hit the over.

James Madison games average 50.5 total points per game this season, 10 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 35.2 18.5 34.5 16.3 35.8 20.7 Air Force 27.6 17.9 38.2 19.2 24.8 18.6

