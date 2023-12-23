For bracketology analysis on Air Force and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 182

Air Force's best wins

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 24, Air Force notched its signature win of the season, which was a 54-51 road victory. Milahnie Perry, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 16 points with three rebounds and zero assists. Madison Smith also played a role with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 247/RPI) on December 9

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on December 16

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Falcons have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Air Force is facing the 133rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 10 games left against teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

