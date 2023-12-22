UCF vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gasparilla Bowl
In this season's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-4.5)
|64.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|UCF (-4.5)
|63.5
|-188
|+155
UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Georgia Tech has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
