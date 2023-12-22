In this season's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Georgia Tech has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.