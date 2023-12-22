In this season's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UCF has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Knights have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Georgia Tech has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

