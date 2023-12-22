Nikola Jokic is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (19-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) meet at Barclays Center on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT

NBA TV, YES, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Raptors on Wednesday, 113-104. Jokic scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed six assists and 15 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31 15 6 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 20 5 6 1 2 2 Michael Porter Jr. 12 6 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. gives 16.3 points, 7.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nuggets get 13.3 points per game from Aaron Gordon, plus 7 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Nuggets receive 13.4 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Reggie Jackson.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Watch Mikal Bridges, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22 11 9.5 1.2 0.9 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 13.9 7.6 1.3 0.5 0.6 1.9 Aaron Gordon 12.2 6 2.9 0.6 0.2 0.4 Jamal Murray 14.6 2.6 2.8 0.7 0.7 1.8 Reggie Jackson 14.3 1.6 4.8 0.4 0 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.