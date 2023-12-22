Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Nets on December 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|12.5 (Over: -128)
|9.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
- Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
- Friday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 14.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.
- His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -172)
- The 13.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.3.
- His rebounding average of 7.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 20.5-point over/under set for Bridges on Friday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 21.7.
- He has collected 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.
- Bridges averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 14.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- Dinwiddie has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Dinwiddie has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
