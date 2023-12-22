Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)
  • The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
  • Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)
  • Friday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 14.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.
  • His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -172)
  • The 13.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.3.
  • His rebounding average of 7.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).
  • Gordon's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 20.5-point over/under set for Bridges on Friday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 21.7.
  • He has collected 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Bridges averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 14.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Dinwiddie has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Dinwiddie has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

