How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (19-10) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Nets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Nets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Nets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Nets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Denver has an 18-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.
- The Nuggets score only 0.1 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (115.3).
- Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 115.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, averaging 121 points per game, compared to 110.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Denver is ceding the same number of points at home and on the road (110.3) this season.
- At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than away from home (10.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in away games (35.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.