The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) clash with the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, YES, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic provides 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson is putting up 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is draining 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Nuggets are getting 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Christian Braun this year.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 23.0 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Cameron Thomas posts 23.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Nuggets 116.9 Points Avg. 114.2 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 47.3% Field Goal % 48.9% 38.9% Three Point % 37%

