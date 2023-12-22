The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will meet the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Joel Scott: 13.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Nique Clifford: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Palmer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 123rd 77.7 Points Scored 83.3 39th 143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 70.5 175th 146th 37.5 Rebounds 31.7 339th 156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.0 350th 51st 9.2 3pt Made 8.3 109th 233rd 12.7 Assists 19.7 6th 158th 11.6 Turnovers 9.5 31st

