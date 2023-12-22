The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will meet the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joel Scott: 13.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Palmer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank
123rd 77.7 Points Scored 83.3 39th
143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 70.5 175th
146th 37.5 Rebounds 31.7 339th
156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.0 350th
51st 9.2 3pt Made 8.3 109th
233rd 12.7 Assists 19.7 6th
158th 11.6 Turnovers 9.5 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.