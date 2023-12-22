Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) will meet the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joel Scott: 13.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 10.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Will Johnston: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|123rd
|77.7
|Points Scored
|83.3
|39th
|143rd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|175th
|146th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|31.7
|339th
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|350th
|51st
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|233rd
|12.7
|Assists
|19.7
|6th
|158th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.5
|31st
