Friday's game at Gersten Pavilion has the No. 16 Colorado State Rams (10-1) squaring off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-69 victory, heavily favoring Colorado State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, Loyola Marymount 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-10.3)

Colorado State (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Loyola Marymount's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, and Colorado State's is 6-3-0. The Lions are 5-6-0 and the Rams are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams put up 83.5 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They have a +160 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Colorado State records 32.5 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball), compared to the 31.8 of its opponents.

Colorado State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 38.0% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make, at a 30.6% rate.

Colorado State has won the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.0 (50th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (142nd in college basketball).

