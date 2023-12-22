High school basketball is happening today in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belleview Christian School at Sanford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 22

5:30 PM MT on December 22 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Flatirons Academy at Denver Christian School