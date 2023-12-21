Syracuse vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Boca Raton Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Boca Raton Bowl between the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls will be a relatively tight one, with the Orange favored by 3 points. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 61 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3)
|61
|-160
|+130
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3)
|60.5
|-142
|+118
Bet on this game with FanDuel
Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Syracuse is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- South Florida has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
