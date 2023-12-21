Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 21?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Ryan Johansen going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- In eight of 32 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Avalanche vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
