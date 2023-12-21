Rams vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (7-7) hit the road to square off against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Before the Rams take on the Saints, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Rams vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Rams
|4
|46
|-200
|+165
Rams vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles has had an average of 44.7 points in their games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Rams have compiled a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rams have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've finished 6-1.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
New Orleans Saints
- The Saints have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 46 points.
- The average total for New Orleans' games this season is 41.3 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Saints have registered a 4-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +165 moneyline set for this game.
Rams vs. Saints Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Rams
|23.4
|9
|22.1
|19
|44.7
|7
|14
|Saints
|22.1
|12
|19.1
|6
|41.3
|4
|14
Rams vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends
Rams
- Los Angeles is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.
- The Rams have scored only 17 more points than their opponents this year (1.3 per game), and the Saints have outscored opponents by 42 points (3.0 per game).
Saints
- New Orleans has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- The Saints have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Rams have outscored opponents by just 17 points this season (1.3 per game), and the Saints have put up 42 more points than their opponents (3.0 per game).
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.7
|46.0
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|25.6
|24.0
|ATS Record
|7-5-2
|3-3-1
|4-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|2-5-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-2
|1-4
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.3
|41.5
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.6
|23.4
|21.7
|ATS Record
|4-9-1
|2-5-0
|2-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|2-5-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-6
|4-2
|2-4
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
