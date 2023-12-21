The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 71.3 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes give up.

Northern Colorado is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Colorado is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears give up (61.3).

Colorado has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

Northern Colorado is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 84.6 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

The Bears make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42) Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Schedule