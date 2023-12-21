How to Watch the Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 71.3 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes give up.
- Northern Colorado is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Colorado is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears give up (61.3).
- Colorado has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.
- Northern Colorado is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears concede defensively.
- The Bears make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Colorado Leaders
- Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
- Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
- Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%
Northern Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 96-37
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 68-60
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah State
|W 75-57
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/21/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/3/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
