The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Delaynie Byrne: 17.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Gabi Fields: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hannah Simental: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Seneca Hackley: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tatum West: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 3 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.