The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -8.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in all eight games this season.

Northern Colorado's contests this season have a 153.2-point average over/under, 17.7 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Colorado has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

Northern Colorado has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Colorado has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 3 33.3% 68.3 144.6 63.4 140.3 133.4 Northern Colorado 8 100% 76.3 144.6 76.9 140.3 148.8

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears average 12.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Falcons allow (63.4).

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Northern Colorado is 2-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-7-0 2-2 4-5-0 Northern Colorado 2-6-0 0-2 5-3-0

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits

Air Force Northern Colorado 4-2 Home Record 3-1 3-1 Away Record 0-4 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.