The Air Force Falcons (7-3) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Wisne: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zack Bloch: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Beau Becker: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Chase Beasley: 4.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 309th 67.8 Points Scored 77.2 130th 18th 62.1 Points Allowed 75.4 281st 310th 33.1 Rebounds 37.4 152nd 347th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.9 67th 95th 15.0 Assists 13.6 179th 112th 11.1 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

