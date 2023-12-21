Thursday's game features the Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) facing off at CU Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-56 victory for heavily favored Colorado according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bears earned a 75-57 victory against Utah State.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 84, Northern Colorado 56

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bears took down the Omaha Mavericks on the road on November 17 by a score of 82-70.

Based on the RPI, the Buffaloes have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 318) on November 17

75-57 on the road over Utah State (No. 329) on December 16

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42) Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears put up 71.3 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (126th in college basketball). They have a +80 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Bears are averaging 4.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (69).

At home Northern Colorado is allowing 55.8 points per game, 11 fewer points than it is away (66.8).

