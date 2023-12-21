Northern Colorado vs. Air Force: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Northern Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Northern Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-8.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-7.5)
|136.5
|-360
|+280
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Northern Colorado has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Air Force has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Falcons games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.
