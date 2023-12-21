The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.5% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Colorado has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.

The Falcons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 227th.

The Bears' 76.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.4 the Falcons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Northern Colorado is 4-6.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Northern Colorado is scoring fewer points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (77.5).

The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (85.3).

Northern Colorado drains more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.2%) than on the road (29.4%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule