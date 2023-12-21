The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will visit the Air Force Falcons (7-4) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.5% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Colorado has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 227th.
  • The Bears' 76.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.4 the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, Northern Colorado is 4-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Colorado is scoring fewer points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (77.5).
  • The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (68.0 per game) than on the road (85.3).
  • Northern Colorado drains more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.2%) than on the road (29.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/15/2023 @ Colorado L 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Arizona - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.