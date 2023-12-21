Thursday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (7-4) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Air Force coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 74, Northern Colorado 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-5.2)

Air Force (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Air Force has compiled a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Colorado is 2-6-0. The Falcons are 4-5-0 and the Bears are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears score 76.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) and concede 76.9 (308th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Northern Colorado is 177th in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 38.7 its opponents average.

Northern Colorado knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.

Northern Colorado has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (76th in college basketball).

