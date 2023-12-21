Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Considering a wager on MacKinnon? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

MacKinnon has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

MacKinnon has a point in 26 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in 16 of them.

In 22 of 32 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 68.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 32 Games 2 48 Points 5 14 Goals 0 34 Assists 5

