Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in La Plata County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
La Plata County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pagosa Springs High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aztec High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
