Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 21?
Can we anticipate Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
- Kiviranta averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Kiviranta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:59
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:02
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-1
Avalanche vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
