Can we anticipate Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Ottawa Senators at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

Kiviranta averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.