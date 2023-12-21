Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas MacLaren School at Sanford High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Resurrection Christian School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
