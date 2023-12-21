Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 20
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ascent Classical Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaglecrest High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
