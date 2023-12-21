Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Douglas County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 20

12:00 AM MT on December 20 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ascent Classical Academy at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 21

6:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullen High School at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaglecrest High School at Mountain Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 21

7:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Rock Canyon High School