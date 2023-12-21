The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

  • Tanner Christensen: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Beon Riley: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylen Searles: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Noa Gonsalves: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aric Demings: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank
29th 84.4 Points Scored 69.9 284th
125th 68.9 Points Allowed 72.4 217th
138th 37.7 Rebounds 34.9 255th
186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st
222nd 7.0 3pt Made 7.1 217th
11th 18.9 Assists 13.0 212th
282nd 13.2 Turnovers 14.5 337th

