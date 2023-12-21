The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Beon Riley: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylen Searles: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aric Demings: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 29th 84.4 Points Scored 69.9 284th 125th 68.9 Points Allowed 72.4 217th 138th 37.7 Rebounds 34.9 255th 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 7.1 217th 11th 18.9 Assists 13.0 212th 282nd 13.2 Turnovers 14.5 337th

