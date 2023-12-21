The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) welcome in the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 71.3 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes give up.

Northern Colorado has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Colorado is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Buffaloes put up 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears allow (61.3).

Colorado is 9-0 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

When Northern Colorado gives up fewer than 84.6 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Buffaloes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 43.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Buffaloes allow.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 66.0 FG%

15.3 PTS, 66.0 FG% Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72)

15.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72) Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule